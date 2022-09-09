The Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Foundation on Thursday in Lagos announced that a basketball showpiece for under-17 players will begin on 17 September.

Olumide Oyedeji, an ex-international, said the event would last for six weeks. “No fewer than 400 kids will be in attendance at basketball courts in Ilupeju, Ajegunle, Oworonshoki, and Ikorodu,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event is coming just days after the Olumide Oyedeji Basketball Foundation programme.

“The Generation Next Basketball Showcase” is a championship that will begin on 17 September across four courts in Lagos State, with the Ilupeju court hosting the opening game.

“It will see teams divided into groups,” Oyedeji said.

“The programme is put together by the Olumide Oyedeji Youth Foundation and will feature over 300 kids below the age of 17 years from basketball academies within Lagos State,” he added.

Oyedeji said further that games of the event would be played on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays over the next six weeks.

“Teams will be grouped according to their zones for ease of access.

“Following the conclusion of the Showcase mode of the event, there will be a Final 4 Weekend and an All-Stars Game.

”These will be alongside other activities before the Classic phase will commence with six franchises formed after a combined draft system.

“Sixty players from over 300 players who participated in the first phase will be selected into a draft pool.

“The selected players will undergo workouts, physical tests, and play games before getting drafted into teams,” he said.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Oyedeji said: “We want to provide a platform and opportunities for these kids to get ready for the next level, have a taste of professionalism.

“We hope to get them ready for High Schools and Colleges because six outstanding players (off and on the court) at the competition lasting 16 weeks will be awarded scholarships to high schools and colleges depending on their age”.

Speaking also at the ceremony to herald the event, Lagos State’s Sports Commission Director-General, Oluwatoyin Gafar, lauded the initiative.

(NAN)