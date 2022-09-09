The duo of Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Polish No.1 Iga Swiatek have qualified for the final of the US Open Women’s Singles final at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Swiatek, who is into her second Grand Slam final in 2022, defeated Belarusian sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets – 3-6, 6-1, and 6-4 for her first US Open final.

Meanwhile, African and Arab trailblazer and world No.6, Jabeur had a seamless journey into her second consecutive Grand Slam final with a comprehensive two-set victory, 6-1 6-3, over French player Caroline Garcia.

The journey to what might be called a historical feat for both ladies wasn’t a straightforward task.

The 28-year-old Jabeur continues to fly high the African flag as she became the first African to qualify for a US Open final, two months after she made history by qualifying for the Wimbledon final.

However, she lost that final to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in three sets, 3-6, 6-2, and 6-2.

After her historic qualification, Jabeur said, “Iga [Swiatek] never loses finals, so it’s going to be very tough.

“I know she struggled a little bit with the balls here, but I don’t see her struggling much, to be honest. She’s playing awesome. It’s going to be a tough match. Definitely going for my revenge. I love playing on this surface, and I feel like I know exactly what to do against her.”

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Jabeur’s final opponent, Swiatek, is the biggest female tennis player in the world with astonishing records in 2022.

Having won both the Italian and French Open with an unbeaten streak, she lost in the Wimbledon third round to Alize Cornet for the first time in 37 games.

But she made history by becoming the first Polish Woman to achieve such a level.

After her victory yesterday, Swiatek put on a motivational quote on her Twitter handle as she focused on the Saturday final with fellow first-timers.

“Keep believing. Keep fighting. Keep improving. What a night, what a feeling. See you in the @usopen final!”

There will be a first-time US Open women’s winner on Saturday.