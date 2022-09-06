The dream of a 23rd Grand Slam title for Rafael Nadal was extinguished on Arthur Ashe on Tuesday morning by American Francis Tiafoe 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 in three hours and 34 minutes.

Nadal’s loss followed the ouster of the No.1 seed Daniil Medvedev by Nick Kyrgios in four sets. Thus the two top seeds were knocked out on Monday.

Nadal, after his ouster, took to Instagram to say, “Bye NYC, always nice to be here and thanks for all the support. See you next year!,” Nadal revealed.

In the post-match press conference, Nadal was non-commital about continuation on tour for the rest of the 2022 season.

He said, “I going to try to be ready mentally.

“When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there,” he added.

But there seems to be an American renaissance at Flushing Meadows as Tiafoe’s victory comes on the heels of that of another American, Coco Gauff, who is also into the quarter final for the women’s event.