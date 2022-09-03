All the talk before the US Open began was about the tournament being the farewell for Serena Williams, the greatest female tennis player in history.

But, after being knocked out in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic on Saturday morning, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was coy regarding confirmation of her immediate retirement from the game.

It was another sellout crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as celebrities came in their droves to have a ‘final’ glimpse of Ms Williams on court.

And she provided a spectacle, though she finally bowed to the power and persistence of the 10th seed in 5-7, 7-6, 6-1, in two hours and three minutes.

Serena led 5-3 in the first set, but Tomljanovic won four straight games to snag the first set. The second set went into a tie-break in which Serena took 7-6, but it seemed to have sapped the former No.1’s energy as she collapsed 6-1 in the third set.

After the loss, Serena paid tribute to her family for the person and player she became.

“I thank everyone that’s here that’s been on my side for so many years, decades, literally decades,” said Williams as she fought back tears on the court.

“It all started with my parents. They deserve everything. I’m grateful for them. These are happy tears, I guess. And I wouldn’t be Serena if it wasn’t for Venus. Thank you, Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.

“It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life.”

When asked if this was the last time on court, Serena replied, “I don’t know.

“I am not thinking about that. I always did love Australia, though.” The Australian Open is just months away and maybe this is not Serena’s last twirl.