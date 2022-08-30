Serena Williams came out bedecked in black and diamonds. She was (rightly) introduced as the greatest of all time [G.O.A.T] and this could be her last-ever singles tennis match after a 27-year career that included 23 Grand Slam titles.

She won the first point against Daria Kovinic and then served two double faults, followed by an unforced long forehand. Two aces to save and an unforced error from Kovinic handed Williams the first game.

Kovinic took the next three games as Williams’ first serve success percentage dropped below 30%. The former World No.1 added 10 unforced errors and four double faults as the 23,000-strong crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium groaned at every missed shot.

That crowd was filled with celebrities like former American president Bill Clinton, Mike Tyson, Martina Navratilova, Spike Lee, amongst many others. After a lucky sixth game in which Williams tied the first set at 3-3, she moved with more rhythm in the seventh game, beating Kovinic to love.

She broke Kovinic in the eighth game to serve for the match and she needed aces to stay in the game, but she held to take the first set 6-3 in 55 minutes.

Williams lost the opening game of the second set after two deuces. She fought back immediately and ended the second game with an ace. Kovinic won the third game with an ace. Kovinic needed a change of clothes as sweat poured off the players in a very humid New York.

Williams held serve to love, but Kovinic took the fifth game. Williams continued to improve as the game progressed and from the seventh game, it was cruise control as she broke Kovinic in the ninth game to take the win in one hour and 39 minutes. The famous pirouette was on display once again as Williams booked a second round game against Anna Kontaveit.

Gayle King was the star interviewer and talked about how Williams “changed the game in so many ways”.

The legendary Billie Jean King came on court in pink and she revealed it was so, because pink is Serena’s favourite colour. “Her serve is the most beautiful serve in the history of our sport,” added Billie Jean King as the commendations flowed.

“When I step on court, I just want to do my best,” revealed Williams. “I love this game because it keeps you fit. That’s a bonus.” She also reminded everyone that hers was an evolution, not a retirement.