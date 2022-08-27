The Nigeria national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, are unhappy after suffering yet another opening day defeat in the FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers.

After losing each of their opening games in the last three qualifying windows, D’Tigers had high hopes of halting the trend against Cote d’Ivoire on Friday night.

However, the Elephants, who were inspired by their talisman, Souleyman Diabate, proved to be too difficult to handle for D’Tigers as they coasted away to a 78-66 win over Nigeria.

The victory over Nigeria meant that Cote d’Ivoire remains unblemished in the Qualifiers so far, while for the D’Tigers, it has made their qualification quest even harder.

But while they rue the defeat against Cote d’Ivoire, D’Tigers have collectively agreed to do better in their subsequent games against Guinea and Angola, in order to keep their World Cup qualification hope alive.

Nigeria guard Josh Okogie, one of the top performers against the Elephants, said the defeat overshadows his game-high 23 points to the hosts.

“Scoring 23 points in this game to me is not what I came for. It’s not personal for me, especially when my team lost. My goal coming to Cote d’Ivoire is to give my best in helping Nigeria win.

“That has not happened, but I will do my best to contribute more for Nigeria to get better in our other games,” Okogie assured.

For Nigeria Coach, Mfon Udofia, who is filling in for Mike Brown, who was unable to join the D’Tigers at the last minute, the shortcomings seen against Cote d’Ivoire would be addressed ahead of the other two games against Guinea in Angola.

“Cote d’Ivoire right now is outstanding in these qualifiers and they were good tonight, but 21 turnovers on our part really hurt us in the game. However, we will do some clean-up and better our game, given the fact that this particular unit is playing together for the first time,” he said.

D’Tigers will face Guinea later on Saturday, while on Sunday, 28 August, the team will square up against Angola.

The 2023 world cup takes place from 25 August to 10 September in Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with five tickets up for grabs by African teams.