Tobiloba Amusan of Nigeria finished second in Friday’s Athletissima Diamond League meeting in Laussane.

While many expected the World Record holder to win in Lausanne, it was Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who finished first, setting a new Meet Record of 12.34s (-0.9).

Though Amusan, who also holds the Commonwealth Record, had a good start in Friday’s star-studded race, she could not power to a strong finish as she did in Birmingham and Oregon, finishing in 12.45s.

Though her time was not good enough for the first position on the night, Amusan did enough to qualify for the final leg of the Diamond League billed to take place in Zurich.

Amusan is the defending champion of the Diamond League trophy and she will hope to retain her title even though she is guaranteed a fierce contest with her rivals

United States’ Tia Jones, who ran a new Personal Best time of 12.47s, finished in the third position behind Camacho-Quin and Amusan.