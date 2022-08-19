Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman (MMA Record: 20 wins, 1 loss) is the undisputed MMA pound-for-pound king, with many statistics to back up the claim.

He is undefeated in the UFC, with a 100% takedown record. He has the longest active winning streak in the UFC and is the longest-reigning men’s champion in the UFC today.

But the Nigerian Nightmare is eyeing another record, one that will see him feature prominently in the MMA GOAT (greatest of all time) conversation. This is the record for the longest winning streak in UFC history.

The current record is 16, held by the former middleweight champion, the Brazilian Anderson Silva, who many consider the GOAT.

Kamaru, currently with 15, would equal that record if he wins his next fight.

Other GOAT contenders like Georges Saint Pierre, Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, are all below him at 13 straight wins each.

But standing in the way of the Auchi-born welterweight champion is a British Pitbull who never quits, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards with an MMA Record of 19 wins, 3 losses, and 1 no contest.

Edwards has quietly bided his time in the UFC welterweight division, honing his skills and endurance to lethal effect since 2015, when he first met Usman in the champ’s official UFC debut.

Then Edwards was an inexperienced fighter, but a very efficient striker.

He took a lot of punishment from Usman across three rounds before losing via unanimous decision.

But the Brit took the lessons that came with the punishment, made his adjustments, and hasn’t lost a fight since, amassing nine wins and one, which was declared a no contest in his 10 fights since then.

These wins came against some big names in the division like Rafael dos Anjos, Cowboy Cerone, Vicente Luque, and the most recent, Nate Diaz, whom he dominated across five rounds.

Many people thought Edwards should have had a title opportunity a long time ago, but the number 1 title contender could not be bothered.

To face Usman, one had to be at his best and Edwards waited till he was certain he was at his possible best.

The difference between himself and Usman in the last fight was Usman’s wrestling and Edwards’ poor takedown defence. But he has since made the adjustments.

He switched teams immediately after that loss to the famous Team Renegade BJJ and MMA and has since become a competent grappler himself.

This helped him a lot in the fights against great grapplers like Dos Anjos and Luque.

The only problem with Edwards is that, as he got better, so did the champion, Kamaru Usman. Primarily a wrestler and grappler with a black belt in Brazilian Ju Jitsu, Usman won most of his earlier fights by dominating his opponents on the mat for as long as the fight lasted.

But upon becoming champion, he realized that the real money was in knocking people out, not wrestling them, so he hired one of the best striking coaches in the game, Trevor Wittman, to develop his striking. The result was monumental as the champ went from one knockout win in the 10 fights until he became champion, to three knockout wins in the five fights since he became champion, including that devastating K.O of Jorge Masvidal.

So, while Usman can expect to face a far better wrestler and grappler than the last time they met, Edwards can expect to face a far more efficient and devastating striker.

Although Usman has warned Edwards to expect another gruelling wrestling match, it’s difficult to tell if it’s not just mind games because Usman has fallen so in love with his striking that resorting to wrestling may be counterproductive. As a result, no one knows where this fight will end up.

Usman has faced off against some of the best strikers in the UFC, including Colby Covington (twice) and Jorge Masvidal (twice), and has consistently outstruck them. So, despite his wrestling claim, I believe Usman is looking forward to knocking out another of the division’s great strikers, Edwards, and becoming the personification of the ultimate fighting machine.

But Edwards is used to dealing with pressure, so we can expect an exciting fight.

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022

Time: Main card starts at 3 am

The main event starts at 5.30 am