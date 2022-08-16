The Nigeria team for the 2022 African U21 Men’s Nation’s Volleyball Championship in Tunisia have begun their campaign with a win.

On Monday, the team easily defeated Morocco, winning 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-20) in their first match.

The Nigerian team took off to a fast start and went 7-0 in the first set before the Moroccans got their first point.

The former U19 Champions thrashed the North Africans 25-12 with a 13-point difference.

Though the North African team tried harder in the second and third sets, Nigeria was the better team, winning both sets 25-16 and 25-20.

As expected, the head coach of Nigeria’s U21 men’s team, Sani Mohammed, expressed delight in his team’s performance against Morocco but cautioned them not to get too carried away.

For Mohammed, the goal in Tunisia is to qualify for the FIVB U21 Men’s World Championship in 2023, and there is little to celebrate until that goal is met.

“The team will not be carried away with the win against Morocco; we have to beat the Gambia and host Tunisia to top our group. The Gambia is a familiar team, Nigeria played against them at the U19 level and they were a tough nut to crack”.

Nigeria will up against the Gambia on Tuesday before squaring up against hosts, Tunisia on Wednesday at 6 p.m.