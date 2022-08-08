World and Commonwealth Games record holder Oluwatobiloba Amusan has been selected as Team Nigeria’s flag bearer in Monday night’s closing ceremony at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Amusan is arguably Nigeria’s best performer in Birmingham with two medals and two records to her name.

The 25-year won the gold medal in the 100m Hurdles event with a Games Record of 12.30s before going on to help Nigeria to a historic gold medal in the 4x100m Women’s event where an African Record was set.

Amusan is the first and only Nigerian to be crowned African, Commonwealth, and World Champion in the same year.

NEW WORLD RECORD! ⚡️ First Tobi Amusan obliterated the 100m hurdle world record with a time of 12.12 in the semis. Then she stormed to gold in the final. Oregon – you just witnessed a masterclass ⚡️ WORLD RECORD ⏰ 12.12 pic.twitter.com/dGEbwoB9qK — adidas Running (@adidasrunning) July 25, 2022

In June, the World Athletics Diamond League Trophy winner successfully defended her African Championships title, storming to a wind-aided 12.57 seconds, the fastest time in all conditions in the event’s history at the championships.

The Nigerian followed up with a historic feat as she won the 100m hurdles title at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, to become the first Nigerian to be crowned a world champion at World Athletics’ flagship event, the World Athletics Championships.

Amusan did that in record-breaking fashion, running a new 12.12 seconds world record to become the first Nigerian track and field star to set a world record.

Team Nigeria competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with 94 athletes across nine sports and they did commendably well

In its history of participating in the Commonwealth Games, this is Nigeria’s best outing having amassed a total of 35 medals; 12 Gold, 9 Silver and 14 Bronze Medals in Birmingham.