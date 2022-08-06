Team Nigeria is now the number one African team on the medals table at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, following the addition of another gold medal to the country’s total haul in Birmingham, on Saturday.

As of the end of Day 8 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Team Nigeria trailed South Africa in the eighth position, having amassed a total of seven Gold, three Silver, and six Bronze Medals, making a total of 16 medals.

But on Saturday, Day 9, the country’s athletes continued from where they stopped as they dominated the Women’s F55-57 Shot Put event where Eucharia Iyayi won the gold, while Ugochi Alam settled for the bronze.

Iyayi did not just win the gold, she did it in style; setting a new Commonwealth Games Record with a 10.03 throw.

Team Nigeria, as of the time of filing this report, has eight gold, three silver, and five bronze medals which is slightly better than South Africa, who has seven gold, seven silver, and nine bronze medals.

Though many events are yet to be decided, which leaves room for changes in the current position, Team Nigeria is on course for even more medals as the Commonwealth Games heads for the home stretch.

Aside from the duo of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume that are strongly tipped to defend their Commonwealth Games titles on Sunday in the 100m Hurdles and Women’s Long Jump events, a couple of other Team Nigeria athletes are closing in on medals in their respective events.

Team Nigeria has qualified for the Women’s 4 x 100m final after finishing top of their heat with 42.57 while the Men’s Team is also through to the final of 4 x 400m after finishing top of their heat with 38.85.

Also, Ebikewenimo Welson, who beat Tayab Raza [Canada] in the Men’s Freestyle 57 kg, will be fighting for gold in Wrestling later on Saturday. This is also same as in Women’s Freestyle 50 kg where Mercy Genesis, who crushed Christelle Letchidjio [Scotland] 10-0, will also be fighting for gold.