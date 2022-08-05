Team Nigeria had more joy in Birmingham on Friday, Day 8, in Wrestling. Blessing Oborududu did not disappoint as she defended her gold medal title for the second consecutive time.
Blessing defeated her Canadian opponent Linda Morais 5-1 in the Women’s 68kg Freestyle event to clinch her second gold medal in Wrestling.
Earlier, Esther Kolawole had also put Nigeria on the winning path as she defeated the Scot Abbie Fountain to win Bronze in the Women’s 62kg freestyle category. Kolawole defeated Abbie with a 10-0 victory within 20 seconds.
In Athletics, Udodi Onwuzuruike has qualified for the Semifinal of the Men’s 200m race after 20.59 seconds.
However, Nigerian Champions Chukwuebuka Enekwechi narrowly missed a chance to clinch bronze in the Men’s Shot Put final. Enekwechi finished fourth with a 20.36m finish after five attempts.
