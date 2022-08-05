Day 8 of the Commonwealth games in Birmingham is ending on a good note for Team Nigeria as Odunayo Adekuoroye brought home another gold medal.
Having started late in the contest, Adekuoroye defended her medal which she won in the Gold Coast in 2018 with a 7-3 victory over her Indian opponent Anshu Malik in the Women’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling.
Meanwhile, more medals could roll in for Team Nigeria in the wrestling event with Blessing Oborududu and Ifeanyi Onyekwere in other finals.
ALSO READ: Nigeria’s Goodness sets new World Record, wins Commonwealth Gold medal
Oborududu went unscathed to the final with a 10-0 victory over Tiger Cocker from Tonga in the Women’s Freestyle 68kg/57kg in the Semifinal.
Also the Benson Idahosa University student Onyekwere also romped into the semifinal with a unanimous 5-0 jury decision over Canadian Marcel Jerome in the Men’s Super heavyweight +92kg.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999