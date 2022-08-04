Two members of Team Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, have received special recognition for their record-breaking feats at the Games.

In a brief ceremony held at the Waterstreet, Birmingham, on Thursday, Olarinoye and Lawal alongside other record breakers at the ongoing Commonwealth Games were hosted by Swiss watchmaker, Longines.

The Nigerian duo and the other record breakers were rewarded with a 2022 Hydroconquest Longines wrist watches, a Special and Limited Edition said to be worth about £2,000 (N1.6M).

Olarinoye recorded a total of 203kg in the women’s 55kg weightlifting event to win Nigeria’s first gold medal in the games last Sunday.

Olarinoye en route to winning the gold medal set two Game Records; lifting 90kg and 92kg in the Snatch category of women’s 55kg Weightlifting event.

For Rafiatu Lawal, she won Nigeria’s second gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old won in the women’s 59kg weightlifting event; lifting a total of 206kg to set a Commonwealth record for accumulated lifts.

She also set the Commonwealth record in the snatch category after lifting 90kg for her first lift.

The weightlifter also set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk category, lifting 110kg, 115kg, and 116kg in all her attempts.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES after receiving their awards, the two lifters said they were excited about the recognition given to them by the Swiss watchmakers.

“I never expected something like this, my advice to the young ones out there is for them to remain dedicated in anything they are doing because hard work really pays” Lawal declared.

For Olarinoye, she thanked Longines for their thoughtfulness; adding that the reward is a big motivation for her.

“This is the most expensive gift I have ever received and I am very happy about it” she declared.