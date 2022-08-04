For the very first time since Team Nigeria began her medals rush at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games, the country’s athletes had a barren outing on Day 6 of action in Birmingham.

Despite the momentary medal drought, there were a couple of impressive performances from some Nigerian athletes.

Athletics

Unlike the 2018 Commonwealth Games when Nigeria had no athlete in the final of the women’s 100m event, the country had two this time, Grace Nwokocha and Rosemary Chukwuma.

However neither made it to the podium with Chukwuma finishing in the fourth position in 11.17s and Nwokocha fifth in 11.18s.

This is the first time that either of them will be making the final of the 100m at a major championship.

In the men’s 100m, Nigeria missed out on having any of its athletes in the final.

Favour Ashe, Raymond Ekevwo, and Godson Brume all faltered in their semi-final races.

In the Long Jump event, there was little to cheer as the National champion Mike Edwards could only finish in 6th position with his best height of 2.19m.

In the Women’s Shot Put final, Anabel Orobosa got international experience under her belt, competing in her first international championship.

The Nigerian champion threw 16.70m to finish 9th.

In the men’s 400m, it was good seeing the trio of Samson Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Adewale Sikiru all qualifying for the semifinals while Patience-Okon-George will be the sole entrant in the women’s 400m semis.

Table Tennis and Para-Table Tennis

After the disappointment in the team’s event, Nigerian table tennis players her hoping for a better shown in the Singles & Para-Table Table events.

Esther Oribamise was ruthless as she won her two matches in Group 3 of the women’s Singles, beating Vanuatu’s Roanna Abel 4-0 in her first match before hammering Sadia Rahman from Bangladesh by the same margin

Also securing two victories each were Nasiru Sule and Isau Ogunkunle who got two crucial wins in the men’s Singles Classes 3-5, Group 1 and group 2 respectively.

Boxing

In the women’s Over 70kg-75kg Middleweight Boxing event, Jacinta Umunnakwe is at least guaranteed a medal, after progressing to the semifinal without throwing a punch.

Umunnakwe was awarded a walkover win against Tonga’s Mele Ula.

Unfortunately, Adeyinka Benson was defeated in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Middleweight Boxing in the 71-75kg by Scotland’s Sam Hickey.

Nigeria is occupying the 10th spot on the medals table with eight medals; three gold, one silver, and four bronze medals.