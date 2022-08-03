Team Nigeria’s hope of ending Day 6 of action at the ongoing Commonwealth Games with at least a medal was dashed Wednesday night in the 100m Women’s event at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

While two Nigerian athletes- Rose Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha- made it to the final of the 100m Women’s event, the duo had to settle for the fourth and fifth positions respectively as Team Nigeria was condemned to a barren outing in not just athletics but other sports on Tuesday.

While many were proud to see all six Nigerian athletes making it from the heats into the semi-final, only the duo of Nwokcha and Chukwuma did enough to make it to the final.

Favour Ashe, Godson Brume, and Raymond Ekevwo all failed to make it through from the men’s semi-final.

There were expectations any of the trio could either equal the silver-medal-winning feats of the likes of Olusoji Fasuba and Uche Emedolu or even become the first Nigerian athlete to win gold in the blue ribband event but all the hopes came crashing like a pack of cards

In the end, it was Ferdinand Omanyala from Kenya that emerged as the new Commonwealth Games king; winning the 100m event with a time of 10.02s (-0.9)

Omanyala is the first Kenyan athlete to win the 100m event in 60 years while Nigeria is still waiting to produce her own Commonwealth champion.

In the Women’s race, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah lived up to her pre-race ratings by claiming the first position with an impressive 10.95s time.