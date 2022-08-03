Determined to achieve its aim of becoming the first race in Nigeria to have an elite men’s field that will return a sub-2:10 time, organisers of the Abuja International Marathon (AIM) have confirmed the signing of four gold labelled runners: two men and two women.

The Abuja International Marathon Race Director, Olukayode Thomas, who is also in charge of the race’s media and publicity, disclosed this.

The Chief Executive Officer of Unicentral Resources Management Limited, the licensee of Abuja International Marathon, Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, who is also the race Managing Director, signed the contract with runners on behalf of the Abuja International Marathon.

One of the signed runners is Andrew Kimtai, who boasts a personal best of 2:08 32. Kimtai has won many races around the world, including the prestigious Wahun Marathon and Venice Marathon.

Gilbert Masai, with a personal best of 2:09:49, is another male runner that has signed to run in the Abuja International Marathon on December 17,

Mrs Ogunmiloyo is also completing deals with nine other male gold label runners and once the details are completed, their names will be released to the media. There are also signed agreements with two female runners, Caroline Jepchirchir with a personal best of 2:26 and Naomi Maiyo with a personal best of 2:30.

Thomas disclosed the target is to get 21 gold label runners identified to sign contracts with the Abuja International Marathon before the end of August.

The race is scheduled for the last quarter of the year, a busy period for marathons and road races around the world.

During the last quarter, there are the London, New York, and Berlin Marathons toward the end of September, and AIM is looking for runners that will raise the profile of the race from the same World Athletics elite field therefore it is important to tie down the elite runners early.

Thomas revealed that three pacers have been contacted, and combined with the gold label runners, the dream of being the first race to achieve a sub 2:10 minutes’ time on Nigeria soil is achievable.