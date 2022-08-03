Team Nigeria Table Tennis player Esther Oribamise has won her first singles game at the ongoing Commonwealth games in Birmingham.

Oribamise, who lost in her team event to Singaporean Feng Tianwei in the preliminary round by 11-5, 11-9, 11-4 bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Roana Abel from Vanuatu.

She defeated Roana by (11-4, 11-4, 11-4, and 11-2).

Meanwhile, team Athletics continued their eye for gold with Patience George’s qualification for the Semifinal in 400m women event with a 52.63s.

Team Nigeria has a good outing on Day 5 of the competition as they added to the medals haul in Women’s Discus and weightlifting.