For the very first time in Nigeria’s history, the country secured not just a medal but gold in the Commonwealth Games Women’s Discus event.

Reigning African champion, Chioma Onyekwere was the history maker on Tuesday night at the Alexandra Stadium in Birmingham as her Season’s Best throw of 61.70m was good enough to earn her the top spot.

Though she was ranked second among the throwers on parade ahead of the final, Onyekwere proved the bookmakers wrong; beating the fans’ favourite to the gold medal.

Aside from Onyekwere’s gold, the current national champion, Obiageri Amaechi, also got on the podium, clinching the bronze medal in this event.

The two medals won on Tuesday night are the first set of medals Nigeria will win in Athletics at the ongoing Games in Birmingham.

It is expected that more medals will be raked in on Day 2 of the Athletics event, with so many finals lined up for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, unlike Monday when Team Nigeria had just one bronze medal to show for their efforts, Tuesday was much better with Nigeria winning all three shades of medals, gold silver, and bronze.

In all, Team Nigeria at the end of Day 5 now has eight medals; three gold, one silver, and four bronze but have dropped to the 10th spot on the medals tables.

Australia still leads the medals chart with a total of 86 medals – 34 gold, 24 silver, and 28 bronze, while the hosts, England are second with 27 gold, 28 silver, and 17 bronze with a total of 72 medals.

New Zealand is third with 24 medals – 13 gold, seven silver, and five bronze

Busy day

Day 6 of action at the Commonwealth Games will be a busy one for Team Nigeria across several sports.

In athletics, all six Nigerian athletes entered for the 100m men’s and women’s events are all through to Wednesday’s semi-final and will be hoping not just to make it to the finals but also the podium later tonight.

The expectant medalists are Favour Ashe, Raymond Ekevwo, and Godson Brume in the men’s 100m event.

The trio of Grace Nwokocha, Rosemary Chukwuma, and Joy Udo-Gabriel are hoping to be the next Nigerians after Mary Onyali and Blessing Okagbare to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 100m event.

Patience Okon-George, Knowledge Omovoh, and Ella Onojuvwevwo will be starting their campaign in the 400m Women’s event while the trio of Samson Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Sikiru Adeyemi are ready for action in the Men’s event.

Mike Edwards will also be vying for a medal in the men’s high jump event later today while the duo of Orobosa Anabel Frank and Kenedy Ezeji have tough tests for a medal in the Women’s Shot Put and Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 events respectively.

In boxing, Jacinta Umunnakwe, Yetunde Egunjobi, and Adeyinka Benson have quarter-final bouts which if they win put them in good stead for a podium finish in Birmingham.

After the disappointment in the table tennis team event, Team Nigeria will hope for a better showing in the Singles events as well as the Para Table Tennis.