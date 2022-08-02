Fresh from their competitive outing at the recent World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Nigerian athletes are set for action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Though heat races dominate the opening day of action in athletics at the Alexander Stadium, a medal is up for grabs later in the evening session in the Women’s Discus event.

The duo of Chioma Onyekwere and Obiageri Pamela Amaechi will hope to make history in the Discus event.

No Nigerian has ever made it to the podium in this event as far as the Commonwealth Games is concerned but Onyekwere, who is the reigning African champion, and Obiageri, the national champion will hope to break that jinx on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Orobosa Anabel Frank faces a tough test as she makes her debut in the Commonwealth Games Shot Put event on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is the reigning Nigeria Shot Put champion and was drawn in group B of the qualifying round where she would rub shoulders with the likes of Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd and New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche, among others.

Track events

Nigeria’s quest for medals in the sprint events begins on Monday with the trio of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Grace Nwokocha, and Rosemary Chukwuma set to feature in the heats for the 100m Women’s event.

Udo-Gabriel was picked as a replacement for Favour Ofili, who was ruled out having tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival from the United States to Birmingham.

Ofili, the fastest Nigerian woman over the 100m distance so far this year at 10.93 seconds, has been in isolation since she arrived from the USA at the weekend and PREMIUM TIMES gathered she was yet to test negative as at Monday evening.

Mary Onyali (1994) and Blessing Okagbare (2014) are the only two Nigerian women that have won the 100m gold at the Commonwealth Games.

In the men’s 100m event, the trio of Favour Ashe, Godson Brume and Raymond Ekevwo will be the ones flying Nigeria’s flag as the country seeks to produce its first ever Commonwealth Games champion in this blue ribband race.

Nigeria’s best attempt in past editions has only produced three silver medals won by Davidson Ezinwa, Uchenna Emedolu, and Olusoji Fasuba.

Ashe and his compatriots will have to be at their very best as many already predict the battle for the gold to be a two-horse race between South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala.