It wasn’t a good day for Team Nigeria on Day 4 of action at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as only one bronze medal got added to the country’s total haul on Monday.

The signs of what the day may look like came during the morning session at the Coventry Arena in the Men’s 66kg elimination Round 16 Judo event.

Edwin Peter, despite having high hopes of making it to the podium, watched helplessly as his world crashed like a pack of cards a few minutes into his fight against Northern Ireland’s Nathon Burns.

The Nigerian fighter was devastated as he failed to advance into the quarterfinals of the event in a disappointing fashion.

Burns literally knocked Peter out, which is called Ippon in Judo (when an opponent’s back is thrown to the mat with considerable force and speed).

The development saw the few Nigerian fans and journalists that made it to the Coventry Arena wear sad faces to the National Exhibition Center that would host the remaining events the country’s contingent was to take part in on Monday.

Glimmer of hope

The next stop was the women’s weightlifting 64kg event where 19-year-old Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf was in action alongside a long list of experience lifters from across the Commonwealth countries.

In an event where the Games Record kept crumbling, Yusuf did just enough to make it to the podium with a combined total lift of 212kg from both the Snatch and Clean & Jerk categories

She thus won Nigeria’s 4th medal at the Championships clinching Bronze in the highly competitive event.

Weightlifting has been the medal cash cow of Team Nigeria in Birmingham for now with a medal coming from over 60% of the events Nigerian weightlifters have entered for.

After the glimmer of hope served by Yusuf, Team Nigeria did not have it any good in the remaining events for the day.

Tumbling defeats

In the Boxing event, Nigeria’s Innocent Ehwarieme lost his Round 16 Light Heavyweight bout to England’s Aaron Bowen.

The English boxer who had the vociferous home fans cheering him on won the contest 5-0 (on points) and advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the men’s Table Tennis team event, the technically sound Indians beat Nigeria 3-0.

The trio of Aruna Quadri, Olajide Omotayo, and Bode Abiodun had no answers to what the Indians threw at them, losing the doubles and two singles events played

India won the Doubles 3-0, the first Singles match 3-1, and the second Singles 3-1 to progress to the final where they will face Singapore.

As for Nigeria, they have their work well cut out as they encounter England in the bronze medal match on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s hopes of at least ending the day on a bright note were shattered in the women’s 71kg Weightlifting event where Joy Eze was only a shadow of her usual self.

Eze had a miserable outing after she failed to get a single mark in the Clean & Jerk session.

She was in second place after the Snatch, lifting a weight of 100kg.

However, she did not lift all three attempts of 125kg in the Clean & Jerk, which saw her miss out on a medal position.

A disappointed Eze left the venue, knowing she had ‘conveniently’ lifted heavier marks in the buildup to the Commonwealth Games.

Medals standing

Having won two medals, a gold, and a bronze on Day 3, Nigeria was hoping to build on that momentum, but that wasn’t the case on Monday.

Despite the poor returns of medals on Monday, Nigeria still occupies one of the top-10 positions.

South Africa with five gold, three silver, and four bronze medals remains the highest ranked African team on the medals table in the fifth position.

Team Nigeria will hope for medals with the athletics events starting on Tuesday and with representations in the weightlifting, Judo, table tennis, and boxing events.