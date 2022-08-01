Team Nigeria continued their upward move to a respectable position on the Commonwealth Games Medals table after claiming a second gold on Sunday.

At the end of action on Sunday, Team Nigeria moved into the ninth position with two gold and a bronze medal.

All the three medals have come from the weightlifting event where the Nigerian lifters are not only winning medals but doing so in record-breaking fashion.

Rafiatu Lawal won Nigeria’s second gold medal on Sunday after emerging as the winner in the women’s 59kb weightlifting event. Lawal broke three games’ records to lift a combined total of 206kg.

In the snatch, Lawal made a lift of 90kg, which was a Games record before replicating the feat with 116kg in the clean and jerk, which was another record.

Lawal was the second Nigerian to win a medal on Sunday after Edidiong Umoafia won bronze in men’s weightlifting.

Umoafia won bronze in the Men’s 67kg category.

Speaking on her dominant performance in Birmingham, Lawal said it was a product of the hard work she put into her preparation.

She said: “I’m so excited and happy because I didn’t expect what happened on Sunday. I wasn’t under any pressure because of the support my English opponent received from the home fans. I’ve trained very hard and my target coming here was to get the gold medal,”

Team Nigeria’s quest for more medals in Birmingham will continue on Monday with the country expected to feature in Judo where Edwin Patrick will fight against Nathan Burns.

Also on Monday, Team Nigeria boxer, Innocent Ehwarieme will be in action in the Men’s Light Heavyweight (75kg-80kg )

We also expect more medals in the Weightlifting events, while Aruna Quadri will lead the line, as Nigeria battles India in the Table Tennis semi-final contest.