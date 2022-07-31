Things are gradually looking good for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as more medals have started trickling in for the country’s contingent.

After Saturday’s maiden gold medal in the Women’s weightlifting event by Olarinoye Adijat, Nigeria secured another podium finish on Sunday as Edidiong Joseph Umoafia snatched the bronze medal in the men’s weightlifting 67 kg category.

Umoafia lifted a combined 290 kg (Snatch, Clean & Jerk) to get on the podium.

But while Nigeria has just one gold and a bronze medal in the weightlifting event so far, India is dictating the pace as Jeremy Lalrinnunga claimed the country’s fifth Weightlifting medal of Birmingham 2022 with gold in the men’s 67kg on Sunday

Lalrinnunga didn’t just win the gold, he did it in style; breaking two Games records on his way to victory.

The 19-year-old, who also won the Commonwealth Championship title in the same weight in Tashkent last year, lifted a record 140kg in the snatch before a further 160kg in the clean and jerk to set a Commonwealth target of 300kg.

Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Vaipava Ioane of Samoa secured silver after lifting a Games record 166kg in the clean and jerk

Meanwhile, the prospect of a medal in the men’s table tennis event is also looking good for Nigeria following their qualification for the semi-final.

Led by Quadri Aruna, the Nigerian team edged Malaysia 3-2 in the doubles and singles to advance into the last four.

The tie kicked off with the doubles with Javen Choong and Qi Shen beating Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo 3-1 (6-11, 12-10, 12 -10,11-7).

Aruna then got Nigeria back on track as he defeated Chee Feng Leong 3-1 (9 -11,11 – 6,5 -11, 5-11) in the first singles tie.

Malaysia went 2-1 ahead thanks to Qi Shen Wong who thrashed Bode Biodun 3-0 (12 -10, 14 -12, 11-5).

The Nigerian team levelled up again through Omotayo with a 3-1 win ( 8-11, 11-9, 7-11, 6-11) Chee Feng Leong in the third singles.

And in the decider, Aruna overcame Javen Choong 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 5-11, 9-11) to help Nigeria into the semis.

Nigeria will now face either India or Pakistan in Monday’s semi-final.