Nigeria’s table tennis team at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday had a bright start in both the men’s and women’s team events.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the women’s team of Offiong Edem, Fatima Bello and Esther Oribamise defeated their St. Vincent and the Grenadines counterparts 3-0.

In their Group One fixture’s doubles game, the pair of Edem and Bello defeated Velox and Cumberbatch 3-0 (11-6 11-2 11-5).

In one of the fixture’s singles games, Oribamise beat Delpesche 3-0 also, winning 11-2 11-3 11-2.

The other singles game saw Edem dispatch Cumberbatch 11-1 11-2 11-3 for another 3-0 routing of their opponents.

Meanwhile, in another Group One fixture, Singapore beat England 3-0.

Group Two results show India beating South Africa 3-0, while Guyana also beat Fiji 3-0.

In Group Three, Australia beat Malaysia 3-0 while Mauritius beat Maldives 3-2.

Matches in Group Four of the event saw Canada beating Uganda 3-0, just as Wales spanked Vanuatu 3-0.

NAN reports that the Nigerian men’s team were also superlative as they whipped South Africa 3-0 in their Group Two fixture. Ghana and Cyprus are their other group opponents.

In Group One of the event, England beat Guyana 3-0, while India beat Barbados 3-0 in Group Three action.

NAN reports that competition continues in the event later on Friday in round-robin fashion.

(NAN)