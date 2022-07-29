Team Nigeria to the 22nd Commonwealth Games turned out in glamour, pomp and pageantry during the opening ceremony of the Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Led by the flagbearers, Nnamdi Chinecherem Prosper and Oluwafemiayo Folashade as well as Mike Edwards, the athletes looked radiant and ready for the task ahead of them in the simple but fitting white and green attire.

Afrobeats from Nigeria rent the air inside the Alexander stadium, as the ceremony started out with drummer-percussionist Abraham Paddy Tetteh, while Indian classical vocalist and singer Ranjana Ghatak took the lead of the section intended to display the diversity of the city.

At the end of the march past by the 71 countries, to be represented by about 5,000 athletes, Prince Charles of Wales declared the Games open to thunderous applauds and colourful fireworks.

Nigeria will start off her quest for medals on Friday, with the Men’s and Women’s Table Tennis teams in action.