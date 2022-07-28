World Champion Tobi Amusan, Commonwealth gold and silver medalists, Blessing Oborududu and Aruna Quadri are part of the 94-strong Team Nigeria contingent to the 22nd Commonwealth Games kicking off today in Birmingham.

Amusan, who just had blistering runs at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon will lead other athletes in Athletics as they defend and challenge for more medals.

Meanwhile, wrestling gold medalist Blessing Oborududu will lead her teammates as Nigeria seeks to defend the three gold medals won by the trio of Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniyi, and Oborududu in 2018.

The Table Tennis team will seek to challenge for gold medals led by Aruna Quadri, who won a silver medal in the Men’s singles and team event at the last Games.

Team Nigeria has had good moments at the 92-year-old sporting festival for previous colonies of Britain. The 2018 set clinched a total of 24 medals consisting of nine gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals in 2018.

According to the organisers, the opening ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, 28th August, is scheduled for Alexander Stadium.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Team Nigeria will be captained by Para Power-lifter Innocent Nnamdi, and wrestler Oborududu.

“The ministry also named Africa’s U-18 Javelin gold medallist, Chinecherem Nnamdi, and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, as Nigeria’s flag bearers at the opening billed for Thursday.”

Team Nigeria will contest nine events; Wrestling, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Para-Table Tennis, Para-Powerlifting, Para-Athletics, Judo, Boxing, and Athletics.

Team Nigeria athletes to the Commonwealth Games

Athletics

1). Adeyemi Sikiru

2). Alaba Olukunle Akintola

3). Amarachukwu Obi

4). Amene Dubem

5). Amusan Oluwatobiloba

6). Ella Onojuevwo

7). Enekwechi Chukwuebuka

8). Ese Brume

9). Ezekiel Nathaniel

10). Favour Ofili

11 Favour Oghene-Tejiri Ashe

12 Godson Oke Oghenebrume

13 Isa Esther

14 Joy Udo Gabriel

15 Mike Edwards

16 Nnamani Jonson

17 Nnamdi Chinecerem

18 Nwokocha Grace

19 Obiageri Amechi

20 Ojeli Emmanuel

21 Olatoye Oyesade

22 Omovoh Knowledge

23 Onyekwere Chioma

24 Orobosa Anabel Frank

25 Patience Okon George

26 Raymond Ekevwo

27 Rosemary Chukwuma

28 Ruth Usoro

29 Samson Nathaniel

30 Seye Ogunlwewe

31 Temitope Adeshina

32 Tima Godbless

33 Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike

34 ADEYINKA Benson

Boxing

35 EGUNJOBI Yetunde

36 EHWARIEME Innocent

37 OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia

38 OSHOBA Elizabeth

39 OSOBA Abdul-Afeez soba Boxing

40 OYEKWERE Ifeanyi

41 SHOGBAMU Bolanle

42 UMUNNAKWE Jacinta

43 ASONYE Joy Oluchi

Judo

44 EDWIN Patrick

45 JAMES Cecilia Chinyeve

46 MURITALA Fatai

47 ALAM Ugochi

Para-Athletics

48 EZEJI Kennedy

49 GALADIMA Suwaibidu

50 IYIAZI Niideka

51 NWACHUKWU Goodness

52 IBRAHIM Abdulazeez

Para-Powerlifting

53 IKECHUKWU Obichukwu

54 MARK Onyinvechi

55 NNAMDI Innocent

56 OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade

57 OMOLAYO Bose

58 THOMAS Kure

59 TIJANI Latifat

60 AGUNBIADE Tajudeen

Para-Table Tennis

61 IKPEOY IIfechukwude

62 OBAZUAYE Faith

63 OBIORA Chinenye Faith

64 OGUNKUNLE Isau

65 OLUFEMI Alabi Olabivi

66 SULE Nasiru

67 AMADI Omeh

Table Tennis

68 ARUNA Quadri

69 BELLO Fatima Atinuke

70 BODE Abiodun

71 OFFIONG Edem

72 OJOMO Ajoke***

73 OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo Table Tennis

74 ORIBAMISE Esther

75 OSHONAIKE Funke

76 EMMANUEL Appah

Weightlifting

77 EZE Joy Ogbonne

78 ISLAMIYAT Adebukola

79 OLARINOYE Adijat

80 OSIJO Mary Taiwo

81 RABIATU Folashade

82 STELLA Peters Kingsley

83 TAIWO Ladi

84 UMOAFIA Joseph

Wrestling

85 ADEKUOROYE Mercy

86 ADEKUOROYE Odunayo

87 AMAS Daniel

88 EBIKEWENIMO Welson

89 EKEREKEME Agiomor

90 GENESIS Mercy

91 KOLAWOLE Esther

92 OBORODUDU Blessing

93 OGBONNA Emmanuel John

94 REUBEN Hannah