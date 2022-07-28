World Champion Tobi Amusan, Commonwealth gold and silver medalists, Blessing Oborududu and Aruna Quadri are part of the 94-strong Team Nigeria contingent to the 22nd Commonwealth Games kicking off today in Birmingham.
Amusan, who just had blistering runs at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon will lead other athletes in Athletics as they defend and challenge for more medals.
Meanwhile, wrestling gold medalist Blessing Oborududu will lead her teammates as Nigeria seeks to defend the three gold medals won by the trio of Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniyi, and Oborududu in 2018.
The Table Tennis team will seek to challenge for gold medals led by Aruna Quadri, who won a silver medal in the Men’s singles and team event at the last Games.
Team Nigeria has had good moments at the 92-year-old sporting festival for previous colonies of Britain. The 2018 set clinched a total of 24 medals consisting of nine gold, nine silver, and six bronze medals in 2018.
According to the organisers, the opening ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, 28th August, is scheduled for Alexander Stadium.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Team Nigeria will be captained by Para Power-lifter Innocent Nnamdi, and wrestler Oborududu.
“The ministry also named Africa’s U-18 Javelin gold medallist, Chinecherem Nnamdi, and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, as Nigeria’s flag bearers at the opening billed for Thursday.”
Team Nigeria will contest nine events; Wrestling, Weightlifting, Table Tennis, Para-Table Tennis, Para-Powerlifting, Para-Athletics, Judo, Boxing, and Athletics.
Team Nigeria athletes to the Commonwealth Games
Athletics
1). Adeyemi Sikiru
2). Alaba Olukunle Akintola
3). Amarachukwu Obi
4). Amene Dubem
5). Amusan Oluwatobiloba
6). Ella Onojuevwo
7). Enekwechi Chukwuebuka
8). Ese Brume
9). Ezekiel Nathaniel
10). Favour Ofili
11 Favour Oghene-Tejiri Ashe
12 Godson Oke Oghenebrume
13 Isa Esther
14 Joy Udo Gabriel
15 Mike Edwards
16 Nnamani Jonson
17 Nnamdi Chinecerem
18 Nwokocha Grace
19 Obiageri Amechi
20 Ojeli Emmanuel
21 Olatoye Oyesade
22 Omovoh Knowledge
23 Onyekwere Chioma
24 Orobosa Anabel Frank
25 Patience Okon George
26 Raymond Ekevwo
27 Rosemary Chukwuma
28 Ruth Usoro
29 Samson Nathaniel
30 Seye Ogunlwewe
31 Temitope Adeshina
32 Tima Godbless
33 Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike
34 ADEYINKA Benson
Boxing
35 EGUNJOBI Yetunde
36 EHWARIEME Innocent
37 OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia
38 OSHOBA Elizabeth
39 OSOBA Abdul-Afeez soba Boxing
40 OYEKWERE Ifeanyi
41 SHOGBAMU Bolanle
42 UMUNNAKWE Jacinta
43 ASONYE Joy Oluchi
Judo
44 EDWIN Patrick
45 JAMES Cecilia Chinyeve
46 MURITALA Fatai
47 ALAM Ugochi
Para-Athletics
48 EZEJI Kennedy
49 GALADIMA Suwaibidu
50 IYIAZI Niideka
51 NWACHUKWU Goodness
52 IBRAHIM Abdulazeez
Para-Powerlifting
53 IKECHUKWU Obichukwu
54 MARK Onyinvechi
55 NNAMDI Innocent
56 OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade
57 OMOLAYO Bose
58 THOMAS Kure
59 TIJANI Latifat
60 AGUNBIADE Tajudeen
Para-Table Tennis
61 IKPEOY IIfechukwude
62 OBAZUAYE Faith
63 OBIORA Chinenye Faith
64 OGUNKUNLE Isau
65 OLUFEMI Alabi Olabivi
66 SULE Nasiru
67 AMADI Omeh
Table Tennis
68 ARUNA Quadri
69 BELLO Fatima Atinuke
70 BODE Abiodun
71 OFFIONG Edem
72 OJOMO Ajoke***
73 OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo Table Tennis
74 ORIBAMISE Esther
75 OSHONAIKE Funke
76 EMMANUEL Appah
Weightlifting
77 EZE Joy Ogbonne
78 ISLAMIYAT Adebukola
79 OLARINOYE Adijat
80 OSIJO Mary Taiwo
81 RABIATU Folashade
82 STELLA Peters Kingsley
83 TAIWO Ladi
84 UMOAFIA Joseph
Wrestling
85 ADEKUOROYE Mercy
86 ADEKUOROYE Odunayo
87 AMAS Daniel
88 EBIKEWENIMO Welson
89 EKEREKEME Agiomor
90 GENESIS Mercy
91 KOLAWOLE Esther
92 OBORODUDU Blessing
93 OGBONNA Emmanuel John
94 REUBEN Hannah
