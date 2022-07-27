As part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s investments in young residents, the state is set to launch the Lagos State School Sports Intervention programme (LASSIP).

The Director of Public Relations, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Titi Oshodi-Eko, said the launch would help to reinvigorate the school sports system.

Ms Oshodi-Eko said LSSC would flag off the pilot edition of the LASSIP at the Indoor Sports Hall, Molade Okoya Thomas Sports Complex, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, on 29 July, at 10.00 a.m.

She said it would be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the six education districts in the state.

The Executive Chairperson, LSSC, Sola Aiyepeku, said the commission had commenced the training of 600 school sports master physical education teachers across Lagos as a first step in the deployment of LASSIP.

“We conceived LASSIP because we had noticed the lacuna in school sports in Lagos as we wanted to fully reintegrate sports back into schools in Lagos.

“Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the biggest supporter of LASSIP, he is at the forefront of any platform that develops young Lagos residents.

“He has fully bought into this and has provided all the resources necessary to make this intervention successful.

We are delighted that the Ministry of Education has been a great partner in this. We are all excited for the opportunities LASSIP will unleash for young Lagos residents and the state in general,” he said.

The LSSC boss added that the state-wide training programme was the first of its kind in Nigeria and was fundamental to achieving the full potential of LASSIP.

“We have designed a training module which will be field and classroom-based and games masters are the resources we need to deploy these training in schools.

“The modules are based on the latest advances in school sports, it is imperative that we train game masters so that they can effectively deploy this training to students in schools.

“This is why our partnership with the ministry of education is very important,” Aiyepeku said.

NAN reports that LASSIP is a wide-reaching intervention programme designed by LSSC in partnership with the ministry of sports to reintegrate sports into the Lagos State school curriculum.

The programme is part of a broad vision to leverage sports to promote physical fitness and wellness, offer alternative career paths to young people, and create a sustainable pipeline of talent discovery and development.

(NAN)