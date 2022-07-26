Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan following her record-breaking performance at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The latest accolade for the Nigerian world champion comes from the former world record holder in the event, Kendra Harrison.

Harrison via a tweet on Tuesday on her verified Twitter handle hailed Amusan’s feat and went on to mention one reason she was happy the record was broken by the Nigerian.

She wrote: “Congrats to @Evaglobal01 records are meant to be broken & you smashed mine. Glad to see the record gets to stay in the Adidas fam.”

Both Amusan and Harrison are signed on to sports kits manufacturing giants, Addidas and the American is proud they are still leading the line globally.

Amusan 25, finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and fourth at the World Championships in Doha in 2019, but the ‘almost girl’ broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison when she ran a blistering time of 12.12s to win her semifinal heat.

Interestingly, in 2016, Harrison also broke the record under unusual circumstances — in London, a week before the Olympics started after she had failed to qualify for the U.S. team heading to Rio de Janeiro.

Amusan told Harrison six years ago, that she would be breaking the record and she did just that on Monday in Oregon.

Happy Birthday @KeniUSATF 🎉🎉🎉100mHurdles 🌏 Record Holder…Watch out I'm gonna break it soon 😃😋 pic.twitter.com/CvdHtJFaZ6 — Oluwatobiloba Amusan, OLY (@Evaglobal01) September 18, 2016

Since breaking the world record on Monday, sporting figures in and out of athletics have been queuing up to send congratulatory messages to Amusan.

Amusan, described as Nigeria’s Golden Girl by President Muhammadu Buhari, has received congratulations from the likes of Jose Peseiro, Super Eagles coach, Augustine Eguavoen, NFF Technical Director, Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential candidate, and many others.