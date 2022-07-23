Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan is in the form of her life as she yet again improved on her African record in the hurdles event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

Amusan set a new African record on Saturday in Oregon as she won heat 3 of women’s 100m Hurdles with a time of 12.40s (+1.5).

Widely seen as one of Nigeria’s medal hopefuls in Oregon, Amusan has given reason for even more optimism in the stunning fashion in which she progressed to the semi-finals.

While this is Amusan’s third straight semifinals in World Athletics Championships history, she would be more fulfilled winning a medal this time.

After her race on Saturday, Amusan on her Facebook page wrote: “God is working His purpose out. 12.42s—>12.41s—>12.40s

“Glad to have broken the African Record THREE times. 😂😂😂 I don’t know why it’s coming by 0.01s each time.

“I am trusting God through the rounds! ”

Having eclipsed Gloria Alozie’s 12.44s record at the Championships, Amusan, who is the reigning African champion and record holder, is now bidding to become the second Nigerian woman to win a World Championships medal in this event

Alozie won the silver medal at the championships’ seventh edition in Seville, Spain in 1999.

Amusan is the reigning African Games, African Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League champion.

However, the 25-year-old has been a bit unlucky in the World Championships and Olympics where her best finish was fourth place in Doha and Tokyo.

Hopefully, that story will change for the better for Amusan in Sunday’s semi-final and final race.