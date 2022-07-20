Despite having four semi-finalists in the 200m men’s and women’s events at the ongoing World Championships in Oregon, no Nigerian athlete will take part in the final of the Blue ribbon race.

Many had hoped that at least one of the quartet would pull through to the final but in the end, the same scenario which happened in the 100m event, where all the country’s representatives fell like a pack of cards, was repeated.

Favour Ofili, Grace Nwokocha, and Rosemary Chukwuma were the country’s flagbearers in the women’s race while Udodi Onwuzurike was the sole entrant for the men’s 200m semi-final on Day 5 of action in Oregon.

Of the lot, Favour Ofili came very close to being the first Nigerian to make a 200m final since 2013, when she clocked a time of 22.30s to place third in the third semifinal.

But she ended up missing out on an automatic spot as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won that semi-final race in a blistering time of 21.83s

Though Grace Nwokocha gave her all with a time of 22.49s, just five-hundredths of a second outside her Personal Best (PB), her effort was only good enough for a fifth place finish.

It wasn’t any better for Rosemary Chukwuma who clocked 22.72s; finishing in seventh place finish in her semifinal race.

For Onwuzurike, the World Junior champion, he was in action in the men’s 200m, but returned a time of 20.39s which saw him finish in sixth place in a race comfortably won by America’s Noah Lyles in 19.62s.

With the chance of making the podium increasingly narrowing down for Nigeria, more pressure will be on the duo of Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan to deliver in their respective events.

Team Nigeria also have an outside chance in the 4x100m men’s and women’s relay events.