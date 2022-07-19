After getting no representation in the 100m men’s and women’s final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Team Nigeria will hope for a change in fortunes in the 200m event.

On Day 4 of action in Oregon, all the four Nigerian athletes jostling for honours in the 200m all made it to the semifinal.

Leading the pack of Nigerians into the semi-final was Favour Ofili, who qualified in style by winning her heat

Running from the first lane in the women’s 200m, Ofili made an impressive recovery after an average start and breezed past everyone in the field to take the win in heat 6 with a time of 22.24s

Jenna Prandini, who enjoyed a commanding lead for most of the race, settled for second place with a time of 22.38s.

In her own Heat, Grace Nwokocha also secured automatic qualification with a third-place finish, finishing 22.61s in a race won by Abby Steiner in 22.28s.

Nwokocha competed in the 100m but failed to advance beyond the semi-final, having finished fourth in her race.

Nigeria’s third entrant in the women’s 200m was Rosemary Chukwuma, who, despite finishing 5th in a time of 22.93s, secured herself a spot in the semifinals as a time qualifier.

Meanwhile, Udodi Onwuzurike, Nigeria’s sole representative in the men’s 200m, finished third in his heat with 20.34s to secure automatic qualification to the semifinal.

Onwuzurike, who is the World Junior champion, is hoping to go beyond the semi-final after his unimpressive try in 100m where he didn’t advance beyond the first round.

Nigeria’s last showing on Day 4 was in the field event where Chioma Onyekwere was in action in the women’s Discus Throw qualification.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t qualify for the final as her best throw of 57.87m, fell short.