The maiden edition of the Ludo National Championships is set to hold in Lagos from July 18 to July 23.

The organisers Olaide Graham, the Chief Executive Officer, Gbolad Continental Venture, revealed this during a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to her, the event, set to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, will have two different categories of participants.

The participants were expected to compete at the tertiary institutions in Lagos and in other parts of the South West region of the country. The other category would have people come by from all spheres of life, which cut across genders and ages 16-90, provided they have hands and can see.

“We are delighted to organise this historic event which is the first of its kind in Lagos and is expected to grow nationwide.

“The game of Ludo is not new, but it is yet to be transformed to be an event that would bring together for the purpose of recreation and national cohesion.

“Our ultimate purpose is to bring the game to the limelight, reduce stress, and tension, improve reasoning, and increase creativity, focus, and strategy.

“We also intend to reward players accordingly as we project a wide acceptance of the game,” she said.

The Ludo National Championship is being supported by the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Redeemers University, Ede.

NAN