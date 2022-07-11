The Chairman of the Nigeria Beach Volleyball Commission Musa Nimrod says the Federation is working round the clock to ensure Nigeria does not miss the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Nimrod stated this at the recently held National Beach Volleyball Tour (Round 1) in Yola, Adamawa State.

He said the beach volleyball tour will ensure Nigeria players are fit before major African Championships and International outings.

Nimrod, a member of the Confederation of African Beach Volleyball Commission said, “the Nigeria Beach Volleyball Commission decided to commence the National Beach Volleyball Tour this year because the aim is for Nigeria to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Nigeria narrowly missed participating in the Olympics twice; Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Nigeria placed second in 2016 behind Egypt and second in 2020 behind Kenya.

“The Federation is trying to give new players the opportunity to make the country proud and coming to Yola for the Round 1 of the National Beach Volleyball Tour is not a mistake, it is by divine intervention.”

The President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) told Nigerians to expect more explosive performances in the second and third rounds later this year.

He said, “I am assuring Nigerians that the second and third round of the beach volleyball tour will be more exciting and rougher. The Second Round will be in the South-South while the third Round will come up in the South West.

“The tour has given the opportunity to young players to showcase their talents and that is the pride of Nigeria Volleyball Federation.”

“I am assuring with what I am seeing at the beach volleyball tour, that we are going back to our rightful position in Africa. Our current rankings might not be encouraging but I believe that we will return to the summit, particularly our male teams.”

Nimrod said, “Nigeria will be attending the African Senior Beach Nations Cup in Morocco by the end of this month and I am assuring you that the boys will give their best; we have to expose our players.”