Novak Djokovic came from a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-6 in three hours on Centre Court on Sunday to claim a fourth consecutive title at SW19.

The world No.1 claimed his first-ever victory over Kyrgios in three meetings to make it 21 Grand Slam titles, one ahead of Roger Federer and one behind Rafael Nadal, who withdrew from his semi-final against Kyrgios because of a stomach injury.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January and lost to Nadal in Paris before making up for lost time with his fourth consecutive title at Wimbledon.

His COVID-19 status may prevent him from competing in the U.S for the U.S Open later in the year and his deportation from Australia means he cannot enter the country until 2026.

More to follow…