The Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) has picked 35 cyclists to represent Nigeria at the second Africa Cup Track Cycling Championship held from July 14 to July 17 in Abuja.

CFN’s Technical Director, Bashir Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they picked the cyclists from the elite and junior teams camped in Abuja.

”They have been undergoing intensive training for over four months at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said the team of cyclists would take part in several events at the championship.

NAN reports the Nigerian team will compete in events at both the junior and elite levels in the male and female categories.

The 35 cyclists will be divided into two teams of 17 for the juniors and 18 for the elite.

The 17 cyclists in the juniors category comprise 11 males and six females, while the 18 cyclists in the elite category have 10 males and eight females.

“We are set for the championship and it is good that it is taking place in our country where we will compete in all the 11 medal events,” the official said, assuring that the CFN has prepared the 35 cyclists well for the competition.

Mr Mohammed also disclosed that cyclists from 20 countries, including Nigeria, were expected to participate in the competition.

The countries include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Republic of Benin, Guinea, Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Algeria, Togo, Rwanda, and Tunisia.

NAN reports that the federation had earlier conducted a national trial from June 8 to June 12, where 139 cyclists took part and CFN picked 52 cyclists for closed camping.

Nigeria hosted the championship’s first edition in July 2019 in Abuja, and nine countries took part.

With a contingent of 21 cyclists of both female and male categories, Nigeria won 51 medals comprising 21 gold, 18 silver, and 12 bronze to emerge champions.

Egypt finished second with eight gold, seven silver, and seven bronze medals, while Morocco was third with four gold and three silver medals.

Burkina finished fourth with three silver, and five bronze; Burundi came in fifth with two bronze, while Ghana finished sixth with a bronze medal.

NAN