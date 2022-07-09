“I’m going to win Wimbledon,” Ons Jabeur said in January, and on her Twitter page, the 27-year-old Tunisian describes herself as a dreamer.

That dream almost became a reality on Saturday, July 9 in the United Kingdom but she lost in three sets to Elena Rybakina, who won her first Grand Slam title.

Jabeur made history on Wimbledon Centre Court on Saturday when she became the first African woman to get to a Grand Slam final.

But the final hurdle proved insurmountable as Rybakina came back from a set down to down the Tunisian 3-6 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 48 minutes.

Jabeur must have snaffled some stardust from seven-time Wimbledon winner Serena Williams, after playing doubles with Ms Williams on the eve of Wimbledon as she defeated all opponents on the way to achieving a first Grand Slam final appearance.

At the presentation ceremony, she said she hopes to continue to inspire young African children to dream and she hopes “they are listening”.

“I will also like to wish Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world,” Jabeur added.

Jabeur took the first set in 31 minutes but Rybakina took control of the second set immediately breaking Jabeur and racing into a 5-1 lead before taking the second set 6-2.

Rybakina again broke Jabeur in the first game of the third set and never relinquished control on the way to winning the set and the match 6-2 in 37 minutes.