Twenty two-time Grand Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the ongoing Wimbledon Championship due to an “abdominal tear”.

The news came on the Wimbledon Twitter handle.

We're sad to see it end this way, @RafaelNadal Thank you for another year of unforgettable moments at The Championships#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/XadiEVxaWF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

The winner of the first two Slams of 2022 despite his injury woes, thrilled spectators with his comeback in a five-set victory over American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old defeated 11th-seeded Fritz in a (6-3, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7, 6-7) game that lasted four hours and 21 minutes to progress to the Semi-final.

During the game, Nadal sought medical attention as his injury became visible in the second set but the Spaniard fought till the end.

Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play the semi-final against Nick Kyrgios who automatically reached the his first-ever Grand Slam final and will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie.

Nadal’s statement

“I made my decision because I don’t believe I can win two matches under these circumstances.

“I can’t serve. it’s not only that I can’t serve at the right speed, it’s what I can’t do the normal movement to serve.

“I have to say that I can’t imagine myself winning two matches and for respect for myself in some way.

“I don’t want to go out there and not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal and with a big chance to make the things much worse.”