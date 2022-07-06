The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) selected 22 athletes to represent the country at the World Athletics Championships, which will start July 15 in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan are top of the list of selected athletes and are strong medal prospects in the women’s Long Jump and 100m Hurdles events, respectively.

Brume won Nigeria’s only medal-a bronze at the last World Championships in Doha, Qatar in 2019, and she will aim to become the first Nigerian athlete to win medals at two editions of the World Championships.

For Amusan, who finished just outside the podium in the fourth position in Doha, she will seek to become the second Nigerian sprint hurdler to win a medal at the Championships after Glory Alozie, who won a silver medal in Seville, Spain in 1999.

Amusan is not just the reigning African champion, but also the continent’s record holder. Shot Putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi is on the roster of other selected athletes as he seeks to improve his eighth placing in 2019 in Doha

Enekwechi told PREMIUM TIMES in Benin he hopes to at least make it to the final again in Oregon, while also not ruling out himself possibly winning a medal.

“The first target will be to make it to the final once more and see how it goes from there in terms of winning a medal,” the three-time national champion and reigning African king declared.

Enekwechi’s fellow field athletes, Sade Olatoye and Chioma Onyekwere are also on the team to Oregon and will compete in the Hammer throw and Discus throw, respectively.

Both made the team as area champions after winning their respective event at the 22nd African Athletics Championships in Mauritius last month.

New Generation

Favour Ashe, who is Nigeria’s fastest man, reigning World U20 200m champion Udodi Onwuzurike and reigning African Games champion, Raymond Ekevwo, are the athletes that will compete in the 100m event.

Godson Brume and Usheoritse Ese Itsekiri will compete in the 4x100m relay with the three athletes listed for the 100m event.

The new national 400m hurdles record holder, Ezekiel Nathaniel, will make his debut in Oregon.

Another World U20 champion, Imaobong Nse Uko, will also make her debut in Oregon and will compete in the 400m event and the 4x400m mixed relay.

Also debuting at the championships will be national triple jump champion and record holder Ruth Usoro who will compete in both the long and triple jump events.

Patience Okon-George, Knowledge Omovoh, Dubem Amene, Samson Nathaniel, and Sikiru Adeyemi will compete in the 4x400m mixed relay.

Waiver

Though missing in action at the recent National trials in Benin City, Edo State but selected is Favour Ofili. Ofili made it to the semifinal in the 400m event in her debut three years ago at the World Championships.

The 19-year-old will, however, be competing in the 100m and 200m events where the major target will be to become the first Nigerian man or woman to make the podium in the 100m event.

Ofili will be joined by fellow sprinters Rosemary Chukwuma, who was also in Doha in 2019, and Tokyo Olympics 100m and 200m semifinalist, Grace Nwokocha.

For the women’s relay, the rejuvenated Joy Udo-Gabriel will join the three sprinters listed for the 100/200m events and Amusan.

The coaching team includes Kayode Yaya, Gabriel Okon, Esabunor Mavuah and Ken Onuaguluchi.