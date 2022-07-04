The Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, ensured they finished on a high in the latest window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers as they roared to a 91-72 points victory over Uganda on Sunday in their last group game.

Having lost in their first tie against Cape Verde on Friday and then walked over Mali in their second game, D’Tigers opted to go full throttle against their East African opponents even though they had already qualified for the second round.

The Nigerian men were dominant from start to finish against Uganda at the Kigali Arena; winning three out of the four quarters.

Already well-rested after Saturday’s walk over, D’Tigers romped to a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and they extended their advantage after they also nicked the second quarter 29-18.

D’Tigers had a commanding 18-point lead at the halftime break.

Though the Ugandans mounted some level of resistance; drawing the third quarter 24-24, D’Tigers sealed victory as they edged the fourth quarter 18-17 to secure a 91-72 win over Uganda.

Before Sunday’s win, D’Tigers in their first encounter in February swept off Uganda 95-69 points.

👌 It's a wrap for @NigeriaBasket as they finish second in Group A and officially advance to the second round of the qualifiers! 🇳🇬#FIBAWC x #WinForNigeria | @nbbfonline pic.twitter.com/OHuz8f2siU — FIBA Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) July 3, 2022

Sacramento Kings guard Chimezie Metu was the star of the team in Sunday’s outing recording 25 points and 10 rebounds to inspire the D’Tigers to victory.

The next round of matches will be held between August 22 and 30.

The Nigeria men’s team will be glad they haven’t dropped the ball in terms of their qualification quest even though they have not enjoyed the services of some of their more experienced players like Milwaukee’s Jordan Nwora and Toronto’s Precious Achiuwa amongst others.