The Nigeria national men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, Friday got off to a losing start in the ongoing window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

Despite winning two out of the four quarters, D’Tigers eventually lost 79-70 to Cape Verde at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

After nicking the first quarter 15-14, D’Tigers inexplicably capitulated in the second quarter; losing 25-11.

With Coach Mike Brown conspicuously missing on the Nigeria bench and Alan Major leading the line, D’Tigers were able to bounce back in the third quarter; narrowly edging it 21-17.

Even though the fourth quarter was even at 23-23 apiece the damage had already been done as the Islanders emerged 79-70 winners.

Christian Mekowulu had 13 points and 13 rebounds but his efforts could not salvage the day for the D’Tigers

Ikenna Ndugba (13 points, 8 assists), Uche Iroegbu (12 points), and Chimezie Metu (10 points, 10 rebounds) also scored in double figures for Nigeria.

D’Tigers stand-in head coach, Alan Major, said the team must take care of the ball when they face Mali in their next game after Friday’s loss to Cape Verde.

He highlighted the team’s turnover ratio and rebound efforts which he said were responsible for the team’s loss despite crediting the team for their resilience and hard work.

“They (Cape Verde) had 16 points from our turnovers, 11 second-chance points from 16 offensive rebounds. These are some things we can clean up, but I do like the effort. We fought back and had the lead, but we gave up a big put back to Williams Tavares.

“Congratulations to Cape Verde, they played well. They got a cushion on us at halftime. I thought our guys did a great job by fighting back to take the lead towards the end of the match, but you know in a game like this, you do not have much margin for error”, Major explained.

He said the team got scared towards the end of the game and rushed their plays in a quest to restore their lead, giving their opponent the winning edge.

“We just have to go back, watch some films, clean up some things and be ready to play tomorrow.”

Both teams return to action Saturday with Nigeria battling against Mali while Cape Verde will battle Uganda.