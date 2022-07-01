Nigeria’s male Basketball team, D’Tigers, will continue their qualification journey for a World Cup ticket in the third window qualifier series in Kigali against Cape Verde on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The 12-man team will be without their head coach, Mike Brown, who was named the head coach at Sacramento Kings in May.

D’Tigers are able to continue their qualification after the government’s reversal of a self-imposed ban due to internal crisis within the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), will seek to continue its dominance with assistant coach, Alan Major for the third window when they play Mali, Uganda and Cape Verde.

D’Tigers currently top of Group A on points difference after the first round of games last November, with the first three in the pool progressing to the next round in August.

Despite the lack of a working local league, some home-grown players made the 12-man roster to Kigali.

The team includes Ikenna Ndugba (Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League), Uchenna Iroegbu (Free agent), Michael Okiki (Gombe Bulls), Ben Emelogu (Rouen Metropolitan, France), Michael Oriakhi (Rivers Hoopers), Michael Gbinijie (Santa Cruz Warriors, NBA G League) and Ibe Agu (Customs, Abuja).

Other players listed in the squad are Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings), Victor Koko (Rivers Hoopers), Christian Mekowolu (Casademont Zaragoza, Spain), T. K. Edogi (Kolin, Czech Republic), and Emmanuel Omogbo (H.Izrael, Israel).