Reigning African champion and record holder in the 100m Hurdles event, Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan, is happy with her ‘solid race’ at the Diamond League meet held in Stockholm, Sweden on Thursday.

Amusan posted a time of 12.50 seconds to finish second in her race behind reigning Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who won in 12.46 seconds.

Despite the second-place finish, Amusan has moved into a nearly unassailable position in the race for the final Diamond League meeting in Zurich this September.

With just two more races to go at the Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland on August 26 and the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium on September 2, Amusan looks certain to make the final eight for the final in Zurich having already amassed 22 points.

Fresh from her exploits in Benin City, Edo State where she won the national title with a Championship record of 12.54s, Amusan says she is now looking forward to a great outing at the World Championships where she will fly Nigeria’s flag in Oregon.

Amusan, on her official Facebook book page, wrote:

“A solid race today (Thursday)!”

“12.50s for second place tonight at the Stockholm Diamond League. Grateful for another healthy meet.

“Next stop is the World Championships in Oregon, USA. Same stadium I won the NCAA 100mh title in 2017 for University of Texas, El Paso.

“Looking forward to a great Championship as I represent our great nation, Nigerian and Africa at large.”

Amusan, in the 100m Hurdles event, will be fully focused on making the podium in Oregon having narrowly missed out in the fourth position at the last World Championships in Doha.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the reigning Commonwealth Games champion could also be featured in the 4x100m Relay event if Nigeria gets the wildcard from the World Athletics with the impending absence of the French relay team.