Edo State is ready to host the most successful trials for the country’s athletes ahead of the forthcoming World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games, Yusuf Alli said on Monday.

Alli, the Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin that the state government had provided the best of the facilities needed.

“The state government has provided the best of facilities that will help the athletes to be at their optimal best during the trials,” he said.

NAN reports that the 2022 Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sports event for Commonwealth member nations, is scheduled for Birmingham in the UK from July 28 to August 8.

Before then, the 2022 World Athletics Championships is billed to hold from July 15 to July 24 in Oregon, USA.

Alli said Edo State has been asked to provide the venue and facilities to help select the best-trained athletes that would represent Nigeria at the two events.

“Edo state will, through its Sports Commission, do this creditably, especially with the quality of the venue we have-the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

“This is more important because Nigeria as a country is looking forward to doing well at the world championships and the Commonwealth Games.

“In particular, the Birmingham Games is very important to us. In 1994, Nigeria finished fourth in the games and won 11 gold medals, while in 2018 Nigeria emerged overall ninth.

“So, we have to do better than we did before, and it should all start with the choice of athletes at the trials,” he said.

The Edo State Sports Commission’s executive chairman expressed the belief that athletes selected in Benin would make Nigeria proud during the two competitions.

Alli disclosed that Edo State athletes were also in top shape for the trials, saying they had been encouraged to train well and become the best in the state and country.

Speaking with NAN also, Edo State’s Head Coach of Athletes, Mutiu Oluwa, assured that Edo athletes were fully prepared for the trials.

“They have been well trained and are ready to do the business because we have top athletes coming from all over the world to participate in these trials,” he said.

