Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan is getting into her stride ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

The 25-year-old on Tuesday in Finland emerged as the winner in the 100m hurdles event at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.

Amusan ran a season-best time of 12.57s to see off Jamaica’s Britany Anderson (12.59s) on the line. Nadine Visser of the Netherlands was third in 12.72.

Tuesday’s Meet at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland is the last Continental Tour Gold event before the World Athletics Championships which take place next month in the United States.

Fresh from her heroics at the Senior African Athletics Championships in Mauritius where she successfully defended her 100m hurdles title and also helped Team Nigeria win the gold in the 4x100m event, Amusan needed to be at her best to claim the number one position.

Having narrowly missed out on a podium finish at the last World Championships, Amusan will seek to banish that disappointment this time in Oregon.

Meanwhile, in some of the other events also decided on Tuesday at the Meet in Finland, 2019 World Championship silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts produced a 14.35m effort to win the triple jump,

Ricketts, who has a season’s best of 14.43m, finished ahead of Slovenia’s Neja Filipic (14.26m) and the USA’s Tori Franklin (14.05m).

Also in action was the 2019 World Champion and current world leader in the Men’s javelin, Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Peters produced a distance of 86.60m for third in the event behind Indian Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra who threw a personal best and national record 89.30 to finish second.

Finland’s Oliver Helander threw a personal best 89.83m for the win.