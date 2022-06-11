Nigeria beat Germany by five wickets to record her second win in two matches at the ongoing KwibukaT20 Cricket tournament in Kigali.

Nigeria had defeated Brazil on Thursday by eight wickets and was set for another first-ever meeting against the Germans after also the first-ever encounter with Brazil.

Nigeria won the toss and elected to field. This looked to be a move that speaks of the belief in the team’s bowling attack and ability to chase down a score.

Racheal Samson did the damage against the German side as she was responsible for four wickets, making Christina Gough 22 runs in 49 balls and Sharanya Sadarangani 22 runs in 30 balls, the best batting performances of the German side.

The Europeans finished the innings with 78 runs for six in 20 overs.

The Nigerians were expected to make light work of the total in the second innings but they got off to a shaky start, losing the duo of Kehinde Abdulquadri and Agatha Obulor early.

The team had to rely on the pair of Esther Sandy and Salome Sunday, with Sunday’s 32 runs in 40 balls, hugely responsible for the team’s victory.

Nigeria scored 79 runs, for the loss of five in 13.4 overs, winning by five wickets.

Nigeria will face Botswana on Saturday. The eight-team event which began on Thursday is expected to end on June 18.

(NAN)

