World No.1 Iga Swiatek continued her excellent form on Saturday as she claimed the 2022 Women’s French Open title with a dominant 6-1 6-3 win over American Cori Gauff.

Swiatek needed 34 minutes to claim the first set and even though Gauff stormed to a 2-0 lead in the second set, the Pole rallied and took the set in 34 minutes also. Swiatek extended her consecutive wins to 35, matching Venus Williams’ record from 2000.

The 21-year-old has now won “her last nine consecutive finals in straight sets and is the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007/2008 to clinch six titles in a row,” wrote the official French Open website.

Swiatek became world No.1 after the surprising retirement of Ashleigh Barty in March and the Pole has been domineering on tour, crushing all opponents before her. She won for herself a purse of $2,355,343 while Gauff went home with $1,177,931.

