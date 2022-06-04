When world No.1 Iga Swiatek walks onto the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday afternoon, her opponent on the other side of the net will be No.18 seed, Coco Gauff.

The Pole has been in a swashbuckling form of 34 consecutive wins on tour in 2022 and could match Venus Williams’ record of 35 consecutive wins if she beats Gauff to win her second French Open title.

But apart from the impending record, the 21-year-old revealed in her column for the BBC she would love to develop a rivalry akin to the one between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, which would push her to be better.

“On Tuesday night we all saw Rafael Nadal play Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros and that is one of the greatest ever rivalries.

“I think it is good for players to have others that are on a similar level, that makes you more motivated and want to work even harder.

“I like watching Coco Gauff – my opponent in the Roland Garros final on Saturday – and maybe this will become a special rivalry for years to come.

“It would be nice to have a rivalry, one that would push me to excel, to be more intense and that will challenge me to play my best tennis. I could imagine that.”

Swiatek and Gauff have met twice since both turned professional and the Pole won both matches. The first was the Internazionali BNL d’Italia semi-final in May 2021 which ended 7-6 6-3. The other was earlier in March at the Miami Open where Swiatek also won 6-3 6-1.

Swiatek revealed how she looked at Gauff with envy in 2018 when as a 14-year-old, the American took the Girls title at the French Open whilst she, then 17, faltered at the semi-final stage.

The tide has turned for Swiatek as she chases a second Grand Slam title while Gauff just made her first Grand Slam final. The Pole has also won eight WTA titles to Gauff’s two though the American has four doubles titles.

Whoever takes the title on Saturday, the women’s game shows that another generation of stars are ready for the limelight.

