Coco Gauff will contest two French Open finals this weekend.

The 18-year-old beat Martina Trevisan to book her first Grand Slam singles final, in which she faces world No.1, Iga Swiatek.

On Friday at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen, Gauff partnered with Jessica Pegula to beat another American pair-Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend 6-4 7-6, and reach her second Grand Slam doubles final.

The official Twitter handle for the tournament posted a Tweet immediately after which read, “Singles final, Doubles final.”

Gauff’s first trip to the final was at the 2021 US Open where partnered by Caty McNally, lost in three sets 6–3 3–6 6–3, to the pair of Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

In the Singles final, she faces the daunting task of stopping Swiatek’s unbeaten run that stands at 34, which has equalled Serena Williams’ record and the 35th win on Saturday will match Venus Williams’ record set in 2000.

Gauff is the youngest finalist at Roland-Garros since Kim Clijsters made it all the way in 2001.

The American seeks to add the big one at Roland Garros after she won the junior category crown in 2018.

After her semi-final victory over Trevisan, Gauff revealed how she has taken her rise with the right perspective. “I realise, really talking to my family in general, my grandmother, she’s always like, ‘There’s more to life than this. You just need to relax when you’re out there’.

“I always brushed it over, like, ‘You can’t relax in these situations. Now I look at it, I’m like, ‘You’re right, I can relax in these situations. It’s just a tennis match. Whatever happens, it happens’. I think that’s probably helped me being in that mindset.”

She added: “I’m definitely ready to win [a Grand Slam] but I’m not putting pressure on myself to win one. I think there’s a fine line between believing in yourself and almost pushing yourself too much.

“If I do lift the trophy, honestly, I don’t think my life is going to change. I know it sounds kind of bad to say that, but the people who love me are still going to love me regardless if I lift the trophy or not,” she added.

A lot of people will be rooting for Gauff this weekend.

