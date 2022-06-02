A big blow has been dealt to the ambitions of Nigeria’s Women’s Basketball team ahead of the 2022 Women’s World Cup coming up in a few months in Sydney, Australia.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Thursday via an official statement confirmed that Nigeria will no longer be participating in the Women’s World Cup following the country’s self-imposed ban from international competitions.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare last month announced the approval by President Muhammadu Buhari that the country should withdraw from competing in any international basketball competition for the next two years.

The minister while announcing the self-imposed ban said the decision was geared at revamping the sport from the grassroots and also finding a lasting solution plaguing the administration of basketball in Nigeria.

In Thursday’s statement, FIBA said the NBBF “is unable to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.”

Consequently, it said D’Tigress would be replaced by Mali at the competition.

FIBA added that it “will announce whether there will be any other decisions related to the NBBF’s participation in other FIBA competitions and any potential disciplinary measures in due course.”

“FIBA was informed about the decision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to withdraw the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) from all international basketball competitions and activities for a period of two years,” the statement read.

“In subsequent communications with the NBBF, and despite FIBA’s request, it has become clear that against the circumstances created by the government’s decision, the NBBF is unable to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

“Given the multiple strict deadlines that cannot be postponed in order to ensure the successful staging of a major international event (visa procedures, schedules, ticket sales, accommodations, friendly games, preliminary rosters, flight tickets, accreditations, etc.) and to protect the integrity of the competition, the FIBA Executive Committee has decided as follows.

“Nigeria’s withdrawal from the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 is confirmed.

“Mali, as the next ranked team from Group B of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, is invited to participate in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022

“FIBA will announce whether there will be any other decisions related to the NBBF’s participation in other FIBA competitions and any potential disciplinary measures in due course.”

Members of the D'Tigress and others in the basketball family had repeatedly called on the government to rescind its decision to place the international ban and seek other means to solve the perceived problems plaguing basketball in Nigeria.

D’Tigress having qualified from the Belgrade tournament where they beat France and Mali were drawn in Group A against Serbia, France, Canada, Japan, and Australia for the World Cup.

