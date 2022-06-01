Four reigning African champions, Tobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles), Ese Brume (Long Jump), Chioma Onyekwere (Discus Throw), and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put) headline the list of 54 athletes who will represent Nigeria at the 22nd African Athletics Championships scheduled to hold between June 8 and 12, 2022 in Mauritius.
Amusan will compete in two individual events and the 4x100m relay.
She has been listed to compete in the women’s 100m alongside Godbless Tima Seikeseye and Praise Ofoku as well as in the 100m hurdles where she will defend the title she first won in Asaba four years ago at the 21st edition of the Championships.
Long jumper Ese Brume will be gunning for her fourth straight long jump title after winning in 2014, 2016, and 2018 while Onyekwere will be seeking her second Discus title after winning the gold medal four years ago in Asaba.
Shot Putter, Enekwechi will also be defending the event title he won in Asaba with a new 21.08m Championships record.
Also on the list are Orobosa Anabel Frank who is the top-ranked African so far this year in the women’s Shot Put with her 17.21m effort at the AFN All-Comers competition in Benin in March.
There are also Oyesade Olatoye in the women’s Hammer throw, Fadekemi Olude in the women’s 10km walk as well as Patience Okon George, bronze medal winner in the 400m event in 2014.
For the men, reigning African Games 100 champion, Raymond Ekevwo will lead Seye Ogunlewe and Nicholas Mabilo as Nigeria will seek to return to the podium as champions 12 long years after Olusoji Fasuba was crowned as the African speed king for the third straight time.
AFN Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku says the athletes have been carefully selected based on their performances in both the local and international athletics circuits.
‘Some of our student-athletes in the United States of America like Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Imaobong Nse Uko, Favour Ashe, Udodi Onwuzurike, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Alaba Akintola, and Nnamdi Prosper have qualified for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships scheduled to hold in Eugene, Oregon, USA between June 8 and 11, 2022.
“And will not be available for the African Athletics Championships hence the decision to pick the bulk of the team from athletes based at home,” said Mr Onikeku who assured the athletes selected will still do the nation proud in Mauritius.
Nigeria won a total of 20 medals made up of nine gold, five silver, and six bronze medals to finish third in the medal table behind Kenya and South Africa at the 21st edition held in Asaba, Delta.
The country however tops the all-time medal table with a total of 368 medals made up of 155 gold, 122 silver, and 91 bronze medals.
The 58-strong contingent
Women
100m: Godbless Seikeseye, Praise Ofoku, Tobi Amusan
200m: Praise Idamadudu, Godbless Seikeseye
400m: Patience Okon, Praise Idamadudu, Opeyemi Oke
100m hurdles: Tobi Amusan, Miracle Thompson, Joy Abu
400m hurdles: Abasiano Akpan, Sarah Ochigbo
Heptathlon: Kemi Francis
10km Racewalk: Fadekemi Olude
Discus: Choima Onyekwere, Obiageri Amechi, Princess Kara
Shot Put: Anabel Orobosa, Sade Olatoye
Hammer: Sade Olatoye, Queen Obisesan
High jump: Temitope Adesina
Triple jump: Mercy Honesty, Onara Obamuwagun
Long jump: Ese Brume, Ruth Agadama
4x100m: Godbless Seikeseye, Tobi Amusan, Praise Ofoku, Ese Brume, Ruth Agadama, Yakubu Bilikis, Joy Abu
4x400m: Patience Okon, Ella Onojuvwewo, Opeyemi Deborah Oke, Praise Idamadud, Osunobun Queen, Osaretin Joy Usunbor, Joy Abu
Men
100m: Seye Ogunlewe, Raymond Ekewvwo, Nicholas Mabilo
200m: Fakorede Adekalu, Chidi Okezie
400m: Samson Nathaniel, Adeyemi Sikiru, Chidera Johnson
110m hurdles: Prosper Ekporere, Abejoye Oyeniyi, Alex Al-Ameen
400m hurdles: Rilwan Alowonle
Decathlon: Osadolor Samuel
Discus: Ugeoke Vincent
Javelin: Adams Kure Samuel
Shot put: Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Dotun Ogundeji
Long jump: Tobechukwu Emmanuel, Nwokocha Oritsemeyiwa
Triple jump: Kalu Ikenga
High jump: David Aya
4x100m: Seye Ogunlewe, Raymond Ekwevwo, Oghene Egwero, Fakorede Adekalu, Mabilo Nicholas, Carlington Anunagba
4x400m: Samson Nathaniel, Adewale Sikiru, Nnamani Johnson, Chidera Ayo, Toriseju Adeola, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Ojeli, Chidi Okezie
4x400m mixed relay: Samson Nathaniel, Ifeanyi Ojeli, Sikiru Adeyemi, Patience Oko, Opeyemi Oke, Idamadudu Praise
